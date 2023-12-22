Ornstein provides update on chances of ‘absolutely outstanding’ player leaving Liverpool this summer

Liverpool will be hoping to pick up a few trophies between now and the end of May but when the summer does come back around the Reds are expected to have to once again fend off interest from the Saudi Pro League for one of their main men.

Mo Salah was the subject of huge interest from the Middle East before the start of the new campaign with Jurgen Klopp’s side receiving an offer of £150m for the Egyptian King (Evening Standard).

The Anfield outfit instantly rejected the offer for their No. 11 but David Ornstein has now weighed in on whether the former Chelsea and Roma forward could head to the Gulf Nation at the end of the current campaign.

“I have no firm/fresh info on this but to my knowledge it definitely is not a foregone conclusion and if any agreements have been struck they are either informal or have been kept secret,” he responded in a Q&A for The Athletic (via The Boot Room) when asked if it was a foregone conclusion that Salah will leave Liverpool in the summer.

“It was suggested to me some weeks ago – as mentioned on a previous Q&A – that Salah is still keen to compete at the top level beyond this season and that there was a good chance he stays longer at Liverpool.

“But we haven’t heard anything about contract talks (I think Liverpool are planning to start addressing these situations in the new year) and come July he’ll have only 12 months left on his terms.

“The Saudi Pro League was never expected to reignite its pursuit of Salah in January but unless Liverpool get something sorted in the next few months it would be no surprise to see another big push next summer.”

READ MORE: ‘We know it’s Anfield’ – Leandro Trossard explains ‘approach’ Arsenal will adopt against Liverpool tomorrow

Salah, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘absolutely outstanding’ (via Liverpoolfc.com), only signed a new deal with Liverpool in the summer of last year and is continuing to perform at a consistently high level.

The 31-year-old has already registered 15 goals and eight assists this term (across all competitions) and he’ll be as eager as anyone to help the Reds pick up more silverware in the coming months.

There will come a time when the Egypt international leaves the club and a replacement will need to be found but with him still at the peak of his powers we’re not sure it would make sense to let him go at the end of the current campaign.

The eye-watering financial offers he’ll receive from Saudi may prove too difficult for the winger to turn down but we’ll just have to wait and see about that.

For now, let’s just hope he can continue to fire the Reds towards glory with another huge game tomorrow as Arsenal visit Anfield.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman