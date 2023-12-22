‘We know it’s Anfield’ – Leandro Trossard explains ‘approach’ Arsenal will adopt against Liverpool tomorrow

Leandro Trossard insists Arsenal are confident they can earn all three points when they face Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow.

The Premier League’s top-two face off on Merseyside with the winner of the game set to spend Christmas at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side are a point clear of Liverpool heading into the clash but Trossard is aware of how difficult it is to earn a result at L4.

“I think it’s about game management,” he told Arsenal’s official website (via Football London). “If you are 2-0 up, you just can’t give it away. We know it’s Anfield and with the atmosphere there, they believe and score goals up into the last minute.

“If you are 2-0 up you have to try and keep that and I think that’s what we’ve learned this season as well. Even if we are only 1-0 up, we defend well, and we’re compact and try to break out and we’re doing that really well at the moment.”

The Gunners have won 12 of their opening 17 league games this term and their is optimism amongst the Arsenal fanbase that this could be their year.

They gave Manchester City a run for their money last term but fell away during the final months of the campaign.

Trossard knows it would be a huge statement for him and his teammates to earn a victory at Anfield and the Belgium international has explained the ‘approach’ they will adopt for the game.

“It’s always good if you can win against any team, but if you win this one, I think it’s more about the statement we will give,” he admitted.

“I think we have shown that against Brighton and other really good sides how we can play, be so dominant and win the game, and that’s what we want to do as well at Anfield.

“We approach every game wanting to win, and it’s the same for this one coming up. Obviously we know how good they are, especially at home; it’s like a special atmosphere but I think if we are at our best we can compete with them at their place and win that game as well.”

The north London outfit were not in action in midweek so could benefit from extra rest while Liverpool thrashed West Ham 5-1 in the League Cup.

Both sides have plenty of quality at the top end of the pitch while also having the best defences in the league so far (conceding just 15 goals each).

We look set for a thrilling game at Anfield tomorrow evening – let’s hope we can come out on top to ensure we’re top of the pile on Christmas Day.

