‘Out of this world…’ – Jamie Carragher wowed by Liverpool wizard’s moment of magic v Arsenal

Jamie Carragher was left in awe of one glorious moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold during the first half of Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The Reds responded to the early concession of a goal to Gabriel Magalhaes by equalising just before the half-hour mark, and it stemmed from one of the best assists you’ll see in the Premier League all season.

From deep inside his team’s half of the pitch, the 25-year-old played an inch-perfect pass to almost the far byline for Mo Salah to chase down. The Egyptian got to it and duly produced an explosive finish to draw his team level.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via live web commentary, 18:00), Carragher raved: “Liverpool needed one of the front three to come to the party. Salah certainly has there. Alexander-Arnold’s passing range is out of this world.”

READ MORE: (Video) Explosive Mo Salah finish from majestic Trent assist has Anfield absolutely rocking

READ MORE: ‘Not his finest hour’ – Liverpool journalist critical of 24y/o over early moment v Arsenal

Salah’s finish was a joy to behold, as was the 70-yard pass from Trent to provide him with the opportunity to equalise.

We’ve seen Liverpool’s number 66 produce magic with a football at his feet, but even that assist ranks as one of his most jaw-droppingly brilliant moments in a red shirt.

It was one of four accurate long balls played by the 25-year-old during the first half at Anfield this evening (Sofascore), and although Mikel Arteta may ask questions of why his players left the Scouser with so much time to pick out the pass, take nothing away from how exceptional a moment it was from Trent.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman