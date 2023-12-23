Jamie Carragher drops tongue-in-cheek tweet on Ten Hag & Gary Neville managerial comparison

A quick glance over Erik ten Hag’s managerial record at Manchester United compared to Gary Neville’s at Valencia may raise a few eyebrows.

Jamie Carragher quote tweeted a post from one user on X (formerly Twitter), jokingly suggesting that the Red Devils should consider handing the reins to his MNF co-host.

Give it Gary till the end of the season….. https://t.co/jKerJjlIFF — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 23, 2023

The former fullback may be owed a few apologies it seems after comparing the pair’s stats in their respective dugouts!

Meanwhile at Anfield…

Things couldn’t be more starkly different over at Anfield!

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to welcome fellow title challengers Arsenal to L4 with the top of the table up for grabs ahead of Christmas.

Optimism very much reigns on the red half of Merseyside, with the German tactician’s outfit looking very much up for competing on all fronts this term.

Over in the red half of Manchester… not so much!

Here’s hoping we can further open the divide between the two clubs with a big performance against the Gunners this evening!

