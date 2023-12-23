‘Another one…’ – Stan Collymore fumes over first-half moment during Liverpool’s draw v Arsenal

Stan Collymore was left fuming over one moment during the first half of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

With the Reds a goal down in the 20th minute, Martin Odegaard handled the ball for what appeared to be a clear penalty, only for on-field referee Chris Kavanagh not to penalise the Norwegian and no action taken by VAR after a subsequent review.

The former LFC striker took to X during half-time to vent his fury over the officials’ decision, posting: “Another one.

“A referee who intuitively understands basic body language can see clearly that Odegaard brings his hand back quickly and deliberately to handle the ball. This isn’t bringing the arm back to a natural position whatsoever.”

It’s easy to see why Collymore was aghast over a penalty not being given when it seemed clear that Odegaard handled the ball deliberately.

Gary Neville tried to fob it off by making the excuse that the Arsenal captain was off balance, but the replays showed beyond dispute that the Norwegian knew what he was doing when the ball was flying in his direction.

Whatever about Kavanagh missing it in real-time, how the VAR could look at it and fail to advise for a spot kick to be awarded is utterly baffling.

Once again, a cracking football match between two excellent teams has been tainted by a significant and inexplicable abdication of duty from the officials.

