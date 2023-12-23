(Video) Ex-Arsenal star would have wanted a penalty for Odegaard handball incident

Theo Walcott grudgingly admitted he would have wanted a penalty had he been on the pitch against Martin Odegaard for the midfielder’s apparent handball offence.

The Norwegian international made contact with the ball in a manner in which the team at VAR deemed to be accidental as he slipped.

However, a second review of the moment by Sky Sports’ commentators appeared to show the midfielder deliberately moving his hand toward the ball.

We’re not quite sure how Arsenal have gotten away with this one!

