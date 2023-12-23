‘Twice he’s done that…’ – Paul Gorst lauds Liverpool colossus after 52nd-minute moment v Arsenal

Paul Gorst gave well-deserved praise to one Liverpool player for a pivotal moment early in the second half against Arsenal this evening.

There were 52 minutes on the clock when Gabriel Martinelli surged into the penalty area and looked set to create a chance for the Gunners, only for Ibrahima Konate to thwart him with a perfectly timed challenge to dispossess the Brazilian.

Responding to that incident on X, the Liverpool Echo journalist gushed: “Superbly timed tackle from Konate to deny Martinelli the chance to break away into the Liverpool half. That’s twice he’s done that now.”

Superbly timed tackle from Konate to deny Martinelli the chance to break away into the Liverpool half. That's twice he's done that now. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 23, 2023

READ MORE: ‘Out of this world…’ – Jamie Carragher wowed by Liverpool wizard’s moment of magic v Arsenal

READ MORE: (Video) Explosive Mo Salah finish from majestic Trent assist has Anfield absolutely rocking

The importance of that intervention by Konate can’t be understated. If he doesn’t get back, Martinelli could’ve been in to score. If he mistimed the tackle, he most likely gives away a penalty.

As Gorst referenced, it was the Liverpool defender’s second such challenge, having also thwarted an Arsenal breakaway shortly before Mo Salah’s equaliser in the first half.

The 24-year-old was caught out for Gabriel’s opening goal but he put that indiscretion behind him with a tremendous performance thereafter, saving his team with those two immaculately timed interventions either side of the interval.

The value of those moments won’t be lost on Jurgen Klopp or to Reds fans who may have been fearing the worst when Martinelli was surging in on goal.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman