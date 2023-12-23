Team news: Liverpool given welcome boost over £150k-p/w dynamo ahead of Arsenal showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed one welcome piece of injury news ahead of Saturday evening’s crucial Premier League showdown against Arsenal.

The Reds will go top of the table for Christmas if they beat the current leaders at Anfield later today, and they’ve been given a timely boost regarding one member of the squad.

As per LFC’s official website, Ryan Gravenberch is expected to be available to face the Gunners, having gone off against Manchester United six days ago with a suspected hamstring problem and sat out the midweek Carabao Cup triumph over West Ham.

The 21-year-old’s return is all the more welcome in light of Klopp confirming that Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota won’t be fit for this evening’s match.

The injury list has been growing steadily for Liverpool over the past month, so having Gravenberch back for the Arsenal game is very good news, especially with fellow midfielders Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic sidelined.

The £150,000-per-week Dutchman (Capology) mightn’t go straight back into the starting line-up, with Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai both likely to start and Curtis Jones surely hard to omit after his two goals against West Ham.

Nonetheless, just to have him available at least gives Klopp more choice than what he’s had recently, with the German not being able to rotate as much as he probably would’ve liked during a hectic month which sees Liverpool playing for the seventh time in 21 days this evening.

In a fixture as tight as this clash is expected to be, the respective teams’ strength in depth may be a deciding factor if there’s a winner. For the Reds to have Gravenberch to call upon once more certainly helps to tip the scales towards our favour.

