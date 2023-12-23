Move over Saliba: Liverpool’s 100% duel king just posted defensive masterclass vs Arsenal

It looked set to be something of a sketchy remainder of the game after Kostas Tsimikas walked away injured from being sent clattering into Jurgen Klopp.

Joe Gomez was once again tasked with slipping on the left flank, a position he’s far from comfortable with against one of the best right wingers in the country in Bukayo Saka.

To say the Englishman performed admirably in the circumstances would be a massive understatement, it has to be said.

Give us the stats

The former Charlton Athletic prospect won absolutely every single one of his duels (6/6 ground duels) against Arsenal, registering a further five clearances and a single interception beyond that.

To top that off, there was one key pass from Gomez, according to stats collected by Sofascore, with the makeshift left-back coming close to beating David Raya at one stage in the tie.

Whilst it would be unfair to label this a season defined by the subs – particularly given that both Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch were, to an extent, ineffectual against the Gunners – the likes of our No.2 and Harvey Elliott, to name a couple of examples, have been phenomenal when handed cameos.

It’s not a result deserving of such a commanding individual performance, though our versatile defender can certainly leave L4 with his head held high.

