Forget Salah: Liverpool’s 31-touch behemoth just dominated Arsenal in feisty first-half

The plaudits will be heading in Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s respective directions at the moment.

The Liverpool pair combined wonderfully for the hosts’ equalising goal, with the former latching on to a superb long-range pass from the No.66.

However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that an opportunity to contest the tie was provided in the first place by the brilliant defensive work of Ibrahima Konate in the first-half of action.

What do the stats say?

The French international recorded an applaudable four tackles, winning four out of six ground duels, one aerial duel and registering one key pass, according to Sofascore.

Such is the former RB Leipzig man’s importance in this tie that he’s managed to keep dangerous Arsenal wide man Gabriel Martinelli relatively quiet on the right flank.

If he can manage more of the same for the second – we’ll be in a very good position to vie for the lion’s share of the points ahead of full-time.

As ever – absolutely into these, Reds!

