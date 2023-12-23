(Video) Liverpool appeared to be robbed of stonewall penalty after Odegaard handball

Liverpool fans will rightly feel aggrieved after VAR deemed Martin Odegaard’s potential handball not a penalty-worthy offence.

The former Real Madrid man appeared to intentionally handle the ball inside his own box, leading to protests from Mo Salah.

A review from the technicians at Stockley Park, however, deemed the contact entirely accidental, with the scoreline at 1-0 at the time of writing.

It’s exactly the kind of interference you’ll see punished elsewhere this season, though not at Anfield it seems!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: