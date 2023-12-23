Liverpool dealt infuriating injury blow as key ace could now be out for three months

It’s more bad news for Liverpool after Paul Joyce tweeted to confirm the severity of Kostas Tsimikas’ injury.

The Times reporter posted on X (formerly Twitter) to share the Reds’ suspicions about the exact nature of the Greek international’s collarbone injury.

Liverpool fear Kostas Tsimikas has suffered a suspected broken collarbone — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 23, 2023

The former Olympiakos defender suffered the concern after being sent tumbling into Jurgen Klopp (knocking the German off his feet) and hurting his shoulder in the process.

Time for Liverpool to dip into the market?

Theoretically, the 27-year-old could miss the next three months’ worth of football with the healing process taking from six to 12 weeks according to Mayo Clinic.

That could mean Tsimikas misses as many as games whilst recovering, including:

Burnley (A)

Newcastle United (H)

Arsenal (FA Cup)

Fulham (Carabao Cup)

Bournemouth (A)

Fulham (Carabao Cup)

Chelsea (H)

Arsenal (A)

Burnley (H)

Brentford (A)

Luton Town (H)

Nott. Forest (A)

Manchester City (H)

Everton (A)

It’s not an ideal situation to be in whilst Andy Robertson is currently also out injured with a shoulder problem (what are the chances?).

Fortunately, we do expect the Scotland star to make a return to the pitch come the new year, though it remains unclear whether that will see him don Liverpool red in January or a later date.

If there’s still a long wait for the ex-Hull City man, we very well may be forced to dip into the market to bolster a defensive department that is slowly falling to its knees.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman