Liverpool team news confirmed: Nunez benched amid selection surgery vs Arsenal

An evening kick-off and one to decide the fate of the top of the table for Christmas.

The two joint-best defences in the English top-flight in Liverpool and Arsenal (not to mention evenly matched offensively) are set to go head-to-head in Merseyside.

It’s a fixture that should suit the hosts infinitely more than the opposition and dour stalemate fans were served up against Manchester United a week ago.

Jurgen Klopp’s men enter this one reinvigorated by a devastating showing against West Ham in the Carabao Cup in which five goals were put past a shellshocked Hammers outfit.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker picks up his goalkeeping gloves once again behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Curtis Jones’ positive performance in the domestic cup sees him retain his spot in the starting-XI alongside Wataru Endo and fellow goalscorer Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz make up the front-three ahead of the Gunners’ impending visit.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Reds to take on Arsenal 📋🔴#LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2023

