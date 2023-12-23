(Video) Explosive Mo Salah finish from majestic Trent assist has Anfield absolutely rocking

Mo Salah reminded us all why he’s an out-and-out Liverpool legend with an explosive goal to get Anfield rocking.

The Reds had fallen behind to an early Gabriel header but gradually grew into the game and drew level just before the half-hour mark thanks to their goalscorer in chief.

It was a devastating finish by the Egyptian King, who got on the end of a sumptuous long-range pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, spun inside the helpless Oleksandr Zinchenko and lashed the ball with venom past David Raya, causing the home fans to erupt with raucous glee.

It’s finishing like that which shows why Salah is, without dispute, one of the best footballers in the world. Arsenal simply had no answer for him!

