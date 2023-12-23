(Video) Liverpool fans will very much resonate with Mo Salah’s reaction to his yellow card

Mo Salah’s reaction to being booked during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal this evening will have had Reds fans thinking ‘I know how you feel, mate’.

In the 83rd minute, the Egyptian was adjudged to have fouled Eddie Nketiah and duly voiced his displeasure at Chris Kavanagh, who brandished a yellow card for dissent.

The 31-year-old couldn’t quite believe that he’d gone into the referee’s notebook and grasped his fingers as if to say ‘really?’, evidently looking far from pleased with the decision.

For a match which wasn’t littered with nasty challenges, the seven yellow cards shown by the whistler seemed quite excessive, and Liverpool fans would’ve resonated with the number 11’s disbelieving response to his own entry into the ref’s notebook.

