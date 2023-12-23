(Video) Saliba’s honest take on Odegaard handball incident tells Liverpool fans all they need to know

William Saliba was honest enough to admit that Arsenal got away with a big refereeing error in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool this evening.

The Gunners somehow didn’t have a penalty given against them in the 20th minute when Martin Odegaard clearly and deliberately handled the ball inside the box, with VAR’s failure to intervene leaving Jurgen Klopp flummoxed afterwards.

The French defender spoke to Viaplay Sports after the final whistle when he was asked for his thoughts on the incident, candidly stating: “Of course. It was a penalty but I’m not the ref.”

When one of Odegaard’s own teammates comes out and publicly says that a spot kick should’ve been awarded, that tells you everything you need to know about how atrocious a decision it was by the officials not to penalise the Arsenal captain.

There’s nothing that can be done about it now, unfortunately, but Saliba deserves plenty of credit for his honest admission about a huge moment which benefitted his team.

You can view the Arsenal defender’s comments below, taken from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage and shared via @warzoneswe2 on TikTok: