(Video) Liverpool pass up heaven-sent chance to score from swift counterattack v Arsenal

Liverpool were presented with a gift horse during the second half of tonight’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, only to look it in the mouth.

With just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining at Anfield and the teams locked at 1-1, the Reds broke quickly from a Gunners corner after the ball fell kindly for Mo Salah.

The Egyptian surged half the length of the pitch unchallenged and had three teammates queuing up to his right (plus one on the left), with only one defender standing between them and David Raya.

The 31-year-old played the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose first-time shot from roughly 10 yards struck the crossbar.

It was a heaven-sent chance for Liverpool to take the lead against their title rivals, and heaven knows how they contrived not to take advantage of it.

