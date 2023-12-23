(Video) Tsimikas picks up injury after wiping out Klopp on the sideline in viral clip

Liverpool’s bad fortune with injuries in the winter period appears to show no sign of stopping.

A moment of comedy on the pitch, as Jurgen Klopp was felled on the sideline by a sliding Kostas Tsimikas, quickly warped into tragedy as the Greek international was taken off with a shoulder injury.

The former Olympiakos man had been shoved out of play by Bukayo Saka whilst chasing possession and appeared to hurt himself severely.

We can only hope the issue isn’t as serious as it looks.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: