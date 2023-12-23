(Video) Van Dijk appears to ask referee if he’s been drinking after dodgy call

Virgil van Dijk may have been still reeling from the officials’ decision to not punish Martin Odegaard’s apparently blatant handball in the first-half.
The Dutchman was spotted making a suggestive gesture during Liverpool’s top-of-the-table encounter with Arsenal, with one supporter claiming the centre-back questioned Chris Kavanagh’s capacity to make decisions.
In fairness, we can only blame the VAR team in Stockley Park for somehow deciding hand-to-ball contact – and blatant hand-to-ball contact at that – is okay in the modern game!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @darwzzy:
tears pic.twitter.com/qCQndnxNHY https://t.co/KJhLy0wYaP
— tess (@darwzzy) December 23, 2023