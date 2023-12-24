(Video) Carragher wants benched 24-y/o to be ‘one of the first names on the team sheet’

Liverpool, like many other clubs, are in the midst of a tough part of the season but Jamie Carragher was upset to see one man on the bench against Arsenal.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the Scouser said: “For me, Nunez starts on the bench today, I know he’s in a poor run for him in terms of goals but for me, Darwin Nunez has to be almost one of the first names on the team sheet.

“I think, even when I watched in midweek, he still creates a goal, he creates panic.

“There’s a feeling even if it’s not going well, you’re thinking he could run past someone, he could get a shot off from somewhere, he could do something.”

Although it feels that some fans have been growing in frustration with the performances of our No.9 of late, you can’t argue with his involvement in matches.

If you give him 5 minutes or 95 minutes, the chances still come his way and that is a key reason why Jurgen Klopp plays him so often.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Nunez (from 5:39) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

