(Video) Carragher thinks Diaz is ‘shadow of himself’; calls for new signing

Luis Diaz has 16 goals and six assists in his 69 Liverpool appearances to date but Jamie Carragher hasn’t been fully convinced by his most recent appearances.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the Scouser said: “Diaz just looks a shadow of himself since those knee injuries he had last season.

“Obviously, he’s had family problems this season but I really feel that Diaz, especially on that left side, has got to have a really big second half of the season or I’m sure Liverpool will be going into the market in the summer.”

Leaving the field against Arsenal with injury again, then being spotted in tears on our bench, it seems that the Colombian’s fitness issues are no longer behind him.

We all hope that our No.7 can recapture the form that impressed us all so much when he first arrived at Anfield but first the 26-year-old will be now most worried about how long he’s on the sidelines.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Diaz (from 6:10) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

