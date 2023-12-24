(Video) Carragher and Neville clash on Odegaard handball debate

Liverpool and Arsenal played out an entertaining 1-1 draw and there weren’t too many contentious issues but one was certainly whether Martin Odegaard handled the ball in the box.

The question isn’t even if he did touch it with his hand, as this was clear, but whether the action should have resulted in Jurgen Klopp’s side being given a spot kick.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville shared their thoughts on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, with the Scouser stating: “it was a penalty”.

Given the confusion over the rules today, nobody really knows but when such an obvious use of a hand is seen and in a game of that magnitude – it feels like the right decision may not have been given.

You can watch Neville and Carragher’s comments on the Odegaard handball (from 17:35) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

