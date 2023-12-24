(Video) Carragher: £35m signing has done ‘nowhere near enough’ for Liverpool

Liverpool have a host of great players but Jamie Carragher has admitted that he’s not been fully convinced by one of our newest signings yet.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the Scouser said: “Gakpo has been here now close to 12 months and he’s had flashes but nowhere near enough.”

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher wants benched 24-y/o to be ‘one of the first names on the team sheet’

Seeing as we signed Cody Gakpo for £35 million (via The Guardian) last January, many would have hoped he would now been a mainstay in the side.

Now it’s up to the Dutchman to be more consistent with his impressive performances and hopefully prove any doubters wrong.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Gakpo (from 6:04) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman