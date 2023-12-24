(Video) Ex-Red shocked that Odegaard’s handball didn’t result in a Liverpool penalty

It was a match that saw two great teams trying to win the game but much of the talk after the match between Liverpool and Arsenal was about a possible handball from Martin Odegaard.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Michael Owen said: “I thought it was a penalty.

“I thought the hand went towards the ball I think Mo Salah was flicking it round and was about to run onto it and Odegaard, he stops it with his hand and it looks like it’s, I wouldn’t say intentional, but I mean, he does move his hand towards the ball and stops it, so I mean, I think that’s a penalty.”

It’s hard to see how VAR hasn’t looked at that incident and thought that we should be given a penalty but such is the confusion around the rules, nobody is even sure what the right decision should be.

In a game of fine margins and one that had such significant implications on the title race, let’s hope this doesn’t become a reason we didn’t clinch silverware this season.

You can watch Owen's comments courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Gooner's Galaxy on YouTube):

