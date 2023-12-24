(Video) Joe Gomez didn’t put a foot wrong after replacing Kostas Tsimikas yesterday

Joe Gomez had to settle for a spot on the bench against Arsenal yesterday but the former Charlton man replaced the injured Kostas Tsimikas in the first half and didn’t put a foot wrong all evening.

The versatile defender kept Bukayo Saka very quiet out on the right flank and also came extremely close to netting his first Liverpool goal in front of the Kop.

His curled effort unfortunately went the wrong side of the post but it was a proper performance from our No. 2.

With Andy Robertson still recovering from a shoulder injury and Tsimikas now set for a spell on the sidelines, Gomez is set for an extended run in the side at left back.

He showcased his strength, pace and brilliant reading of the game on numerous occasions against the Gunners and we need the same from him again on Boxing Day when we travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

