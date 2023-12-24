(Video) Liverpool fans will respect Ian Wright’s honest take on key moment against Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a great draw at Anfield and although both teams wanted to win, Ian Wright shared his refreshingly honest opinion of one key moment.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former Arsenal player said: “If you give that [penalty], why wouldn’t you give that?

“You know, what reason would you say you’re not going to give that, if you give that, what would Martin Odegaard and Arsenal say about why that shouldn’t have been a pen?

“I can’t see how that’s not a penalty, I’m delighted that it’s not in the end because we don’t lose the game, but I cannot understand how you can look at that and not give a penalty for that.”

The possible handball by Martin Odegaard resulted in a lot of controversy but when someone with such a strong allegiance to Mikel Arteta’s team thinks we were hard done to, it says a lot.

We can’t do anything about now though, all Jurgen Klopp can ask from his players is that we get back to winning ways quickly.

You can watch Wright's comments (from 13:37) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Gooner's Galaxy on YouTube):

