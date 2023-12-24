(Video) Ibou Konate’s best bits from Arsenal clash; ECHO journo says 24-y/o was ‘immense’

Ibou Konate was in with a shout for man of the match last night as Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fell behind to Gabriel’s header early on but Mo Salah dragged the Reds level with a stunning effort before half time.

The hosts then limited the Gunners to very few chances during the remainder of the game with Konate throwing in a sensational performance.

ECHO journalist Paul Gorst, speaking on his X account, labelled the Frenchman’s performance as ‘immense’ and challenged the former RB Leipzig man to ‘maintain this level’ for the remainder of the campaign.

Immense performance from the big man tonight. Challenge is to now maintain this level for the rest of the season. https://t.co/UTt9hiJRyW — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 24, 2023

Our No. 5 completed some brilliant tackles against the speedy Gabriel Martinelli and was equally as impressive in the air and with the ball at his feet playing out from the back.

Alongside our captain Virgil van Dijk, Konate is looking superb at the moment and long may that continue as we aim to compete on all four fronts.

The central defender has struggled with numerous injuries during his time on Merseyside so the hope is that he can remain fit because his presence in the side is vital.

