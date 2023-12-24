(Video) Liverpool fans will absolutely love Klopp’s reaction to Gomez almost scoring against Arsenal

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s longest serving player but despite making 196 appearances for the club he’s yet to score for the Reds.

The 26-year-old’s job is to prevent goals, rather than score them, but there’s a strong feeling amongst Kopites that his first goal for the club is just around the corner.

The England international had to settle for a spot on the bench against Arsenal yesterday but entered the fray as a first half substitute with Kostas Tsimikas picking up an injury to his shoulder/collar bone.

Gomez didn’t put a foot wrong against the Gunners and looked a real threat down the left flank as he constantly got in the ball in dangerous positions.

Our No. 2 went agonisingly close to putting us ahead in the second half with his curling effort going just inches wide of the post.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to the former Charlton man almost finding the back of the net was brilliant and it’s fair to say that Anfield would’ve went wild had the defender earned us all three points!

