(Video) Liverpool fans will find it hard to watch Luis Diaz in tears on Anfield bench

It’s fair to say Luis Diaz has had a traumatic 2023.

The Colombian only returned to action at the back end of last season following six months out with a knee injury and was then put through an emotional rollercoaster as his father was kidnapped back in his homeland at the end of October.

He was eventually released a fortnight later but our No. 7 hasn’t quite been himself for a while now.

We’re not sure whether the injury he had has affected the way in which he plays or knocked his confidence, but he no longer seems to beat his man like he used to do with such ease.

It’ll pain Liverpool supporters for them to see that the former Porto man was in tears last night as he was replaced at Anfield after appearing to pick up a knock to his knee.

He was sat alongside Curtis Jones as the match continued in his absence and his emotions appeared to have got the better of him.

We never want to see any of our players like this – let’s hope Lucho can soon be back playing with a smile on his face soon.

Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game that the winger was feeling a bit of pain in his knee and that he’s unsure as to the seriousness of the knock.

Check the moment out below via @MBPFirmino9 on X: