(Video) Mikel Arteta and referee Chris Kavanagh found something funny following full-time whistle at Anfield

A number of decisions went against Liverpool during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

The most notable one being the decision to not award the home side a penalty despite a blatant handball from Gunners captain Martin Odegaard inside the Liverpool box.

Following the full-time whistle as players and staff from both sides made their way onto the pitch to shake hands and applaud their respective supporters, Mikel Arteta and referee Chris Kavanagh shared a rather bemusing exchange.

READ MORE: (Video) Saliba’s honest take on Odegaard handball incident tells Liverpool fans all they need to know

The pair appeared to find something extremely funny – almost like the ref had done his Spanish mate a bit of a favour.

We’re not quite sure what the laughing and joking was about but once again another decision went against Jurgen Klopp’s side which could cost us come the end of the season.

Check the moment below via @giomedia0 on X: