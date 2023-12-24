(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed moment Nunez dribbled past four Arsenal players

Darwin Nunez was placed on the bench against Arsenal and although he didn’t manage to make a goal scoring impact, he was impressive after being subbed on.

One such example of this saw our No.9 pick the ball up on the left wing and weave his way past four opposition players.

Rather than pancicing after the run though, the Uruguayan looked up and found the feet of Dominik Szoboszlai on the edge of the box.

Although nothing came of it, this moment shows the quality that 24-year-old clearly possesses.

You can watch the Nunez dribble courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @cf_upload on X):

