(Video) Fan spots police escorting fellow Liverpool supporters out of Anfield for standing & singing

Jurgen Klopp called for Anfield’s best and Anfield more than delivered against Arsenal during a 1-1 draw with Mikel Arteta’s men.

Despite this, it was disappointing to witness reports of Liverpool fans being escorted out of the stadium for standing up during the game in question.

Footage shared by @LFCSPARES96 on X (formerly Twitter), which appears to have been corroborated by the supporter in question, shows members of the police escorting fans out of the stands during the tie.

Whilst we can appreciate that safety protocols are in place to protect supporters during a game of football, it seems a shame that those committed to upholding Anfield’s world-beating atmosphere are getting penalised in the process.

You can catch the fan footage below, courtesy of @LFCSPARES96:

Lads getting kicked out for standing in Upper Annie is the reason why the atmosphere is dying #LFC #LFCSpares pic.twitter.com/34T0JX9uhK — LFC SPARES (@LFCSPARES96) December 23, 2023