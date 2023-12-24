Pundit says we saw ‘another side’ of 23-y/o Liverpool man against Arsenal

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield last night and Robbie Earle has claimed we saw ‘another side’ of one of Jurgen Klopp’s players during the game.

The Reds fell behind to Gabriel’s header early on before Mo Salah dragged the hosts level with a superb effort before half time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should’ve won the game for the Merseysiders but the Scouser struck the bar and the spoils were therefore shared at L4.

Ibou Konate and Wataru Endo performed superbly for Klopp’s side but former Jamaica international Earle instead highlighted the performance of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Earle said on the 2 Robbies Podcast (via Rousing The Kop): “I though Szoboszlai put in a performance that wasn’t all his attacking or his shooting, I thought he worked unbelievably hard and put his foot in.

“He did well in the right-back slot when Trent went up to give them some cover. I saw another side of him that will make Liverpool better moving forward.”

Szoboszlai may not have had his best game in regards to his contributions in an attacking sense, but the Hungary international covered every single blade of grass for the Reds and ran his socks off.

He tracked back exceptionally well and as mentioned by Earle he helped cover the defensive areas when Alexander-Arnold went wondering.

Our No. 8 is a brilliant player and a signing who has revitalised our midfield but we look forward to seeing him develop further under our German tactician.

It was a proper midfield performance from the 23-year-old and we’ll need the same from him again on Boxing Day when we travel to Burnley.

