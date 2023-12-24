Micah Richards almost lost for words when praising ‘absolutely special’ Liverpool ace

Micah Richards has heaped huge praise on one Liverpool ace following the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Arsenal last night.

The result sees the Gunners return to the top of the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp’s side trailing by a point in second.

The visitors took the lead early on through a Gabriel header in front of the Kop before Mo Salah got onto the end of a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold pass before the Egyptian slammed the ball home to drag the Merseysiders level before half time.

Our No. 66 equalled Andy Robertson’s record for the most assists by a defender in the Premier League yesterday (57) and former Manchester City defender was almost lost for words when speaking about the Scouser.

“He is absolutely special,” Richards said on Match of the Day (via HITC). “Trent Alexander-Arnold was just exceptional, especially with his passing.

“But it’s not just his passing, it’s the space he creates for himself to make these passes. He just knows when to pass it, the weight of the pass is just brilliant as well to set up an attack. I don’t know a defender who can set up attacks like this. One of the best I have seen in the Premier League.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will find it hard to watch Luis Diaz in tears on Anfield bench

“57 Premier League assists – it’s unbelievable. Watching him and how modern-day fullbacks have evolved, it’s just brilliant to see, it really is. The link-up between him and Salah was brilliant.”

We really are fortunate to have the England international in our side. He’s redefined the full-back role ever since making his debut in 2016 with his world-class passing and creativity and he was very impressive again yesterday.

The Academy Graduate often takes up what’s known as a ‘quarter-back role’ which sees him get on the ball in deeper areas and just pick out the runs of his teammates with ease.

Alexander-Arnold’s future may very well lie in midfield but he’s enjoying a brilliant campaign so far as we aim to compete on all four fronts.

That’s now two goals and eight assists for the 25-year-old this term (across all competitions) – we’re looking forward to seeing what his numbers look like come May.

