Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update that directly affects Liverpool at time of desperate need

Liverpool’s hopes of revitalising their backline may have taken something of a hit at a time of desperate need.

The Merseysiders may be hoping to dip into the upcoming January transfer window to solve a growing injury list affecting the back four following Kostas Tsimikas’ forced exit against Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that alleged target Piero Hincapie is among several untouchable names ahead of the winter window.

🚨🔴⚫️ Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes: “Everyone stays. We won't let go of any players in winter”, told Kicker. No January move for Tah, Hincapié or any other player, Rolfes guarantees. pic.twitter.com/p62DsgFpOb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2023

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher drops tongue-in-cheek tweet on Ten Hag & Gary Neville managerial comparison

READ MORE: Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher just agreed on Liverpool’s title chances after Man Utd draw

Alternative targets Liverpool could pursue?

Left-sided? Check. Can play left-back if absolutely required? Check.

What a shame it is to be unable even to attempt to sign such a gifted prospect in the Ecuadorian this winter!

That said, we’re not entirely bereft of alternatives at this time of year.

Giorgio Scalvini

The young Atalanta centre-back hasn’t been seriously linked with a move to Merseyside since around the time of the prior transfer window (90Min via Football365).

That said, we wouldn’t necessarily be disappointed were our alleged prior interest given the 20-year-old’s evidently remarkable talents.

The 6’4″ Serie A star has been ever present for his current employers this term, racking up 20 appearances and even grabbing a goal and assist in 2023/24.

Intriguingly, he’s also the fifth-most similar player (statistically) to Piero Hincapie, according to FBref.

He’ll need to significantly improve his pass completion rate (25th percentile) but there’s a lot to work with already when bearing in mind his remarkable aerial dominance (81st percentile for aerials won) and importance to Atalanta’s creative efforts (90th percentile for shot-creating actions).

Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio’s name will be somewhat more familiar to the ears belonging to those of a Liverpool persuasion.

The Sporting CP star comes with a £52m release clause attached, according to Sporting’s own website, which would allow us to secure the future of our backline relatively simplistically if desired.

The left-footed defender isn’t quite as assured in the air as his aforementioned counterpart, however, registering in the 36th percentile for aerials won.

On the other hand, there’s a great deal to be admired when it comes to his reliability on the ball, with Inacio possessing a far more impressive pass completion rate (89th percentile).

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman