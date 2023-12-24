Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update that directly affects Liverpool at time of desperate need

Liverpool’s hopes of revitalising their backline may have taken something of a hit at a time of desperate need.

The Merseysiders may be hoping to dip into the upcoming January transfer window to solve a growing injury list affecting the back four following Kostas Tsimikas’ forced exit against Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that alleged target Piero Hincapie is among several untouchable names ahead of the winter window.

Alternative targets Liverpool could pursue?

Left-sided? Check. Can play left-back if absolutely required? Check.

What a shame it is to be unable even to attempt to sign such a gifted prospect in the Ecuadorian this winter!

That said, we’re not entirely bereft of alternatives at this time of year.

Giorgio Scalvini

The young Atalanta centre-back hasn’t been seriously linked with a move to Merseyside since around the time of the prior transfer window (90Min via Football365).

That said, we wouldn’t necessarily be disappointed were our alleged prior interest given the 20-year-old’s evidently remarkable talents.

Scalvini in action for Atalanta – (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The 6’4″ Serie A star has been ever present for his current employers this term, racking up 20 appearances and even grabbing a goal and assist in 2023/24.

Intriguingly, he’s also the fifth-most similar player (statistically) to Piero Hincapie, according to FBref.

He’ll need to significantly improve his pass completion rate (25th percentile) but there’s a lot to work with already when bearing in mind his remarkable aerial dominance (81st percentile for aerials won) and importance to Atalanta’s creative efforts (90th percentile for shot-creating actions).

Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio’s name will be somewhat more familiar to the ears belonging to those of a Liverpool persuasion.

The Sporting CP star comes with a £52m release clause attached, according to Sporting’s own website, which would allow us to secure the future of our backline relatively simplistically if desired.

Goncalo Inacio celebrates scoring in the Europa League – (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The left-footed defender isn’t quite as assured in the air as his aforementioned counterpart, however, registering in the 36th percentile for aerials won.

On the other hand, there’s a great deal to be admired when it comes to his reliability on the ball, with Inacio possessing a far more impressive pass completion rate (89th percentile).

