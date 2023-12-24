‘Can’t keep dropping points’ – Mo Salah’s elite mentality summed up after Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal

Liverpool ace Mo Salah is aware that he and his teammates ‘can’t keep dropping points’ but insists they will ‘keep fighting to do better’.

The Egyptian King was on the scoresheet at Anfield last night as the Reds played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The result means the Gunners will spend Christmas Day top of the Premier League table with Jurgen Klopp’s side a point behind in second.

Our No. 11 posted the message on X earlier today alongside an image of him unleashing his brilliant strike past David Raya.

We know we can’t keep dropping points like this and we will keep fighting to do better. pic.twitter.com/lvhF0SWh6S — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 24, 2023

Salah’s strike was his 16th of the current campaign and this message sums up the 31-year-old’s elite mentality.

Many sides would view a point against Arsenal as a decent result but the former AS Roma man is aware that we had chances to win the game and is extremely frustrated to drop another two points – especially after the goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield last week.

Mikel Arteta’s side are very good and started the game quickly at L4. We grew into the game, however, and absolutely dominated proceedings in the second half despite failing to grab a winner.

Let’s hope we can return to winning ways on Boxing Day when we travel to face Burnley.

