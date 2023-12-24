(Video) Wataru Endo’s Arsenal performance will have Liverpool fans delighted

Wataru Endo had a tough start to life as a Liverpool player and many supporters wrote him off but his performance against Arsenal will have won some critics over.

Still very much playing as a short-term solution to the absence of Alexis Mac Allister, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara – our No.3 had a great night at Anfield.

His highlights from the match show how he fought so well, kept the ball moving and remained disciplined after receiving a yellow card before half time.

Let’s hope that the Japanese international can keep this level of performance for the upcoming games,

You can watch Endo’s highlights via @compssss1947 on X:

