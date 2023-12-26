(Video) Klopp and players meet Liverpool fan with inspirational story which’ll tug at the heartstrings

One incredibly courageous Liverpool supporter captured the hearts of the world on Christmas Day as his story was shared to the world by the club’s social media channels.

A 10-minute video which was posted on 25 December showed Dáire Gorman – a Reds fan from County Monaghan in Ireland – meeting Jurgen Klopp, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah, all of whom were in awe of the 12-year-old’s bravery.

Dáire has the rare condition Crommelin Syndrome and is a full-time wheelchair user; and having come to the manager’s attention at the time of his first visit to Anfield in September – when his powerful reaction to hearing You’ll Never Walk Alone went viral – he was invited back for the 4-3 win over Fulham earlier this month.

The following day, his family attended the AXA Training Centre and were paid a surprise visit by Klopp and some of the players, also being giving a guided tour of the facility.

Everything about the video produced by the club – from Dáire’s inspirational story to the manager’s and players’ interactions with him – is bound to tug at the heartstrings. What an absolutely remarkable person he is, and we can’t speak highly enough of all those who contributed towards the wonderful surprise he enjoyed.

You can watch the emotional video of Dáire’s story below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: