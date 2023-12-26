Latest Liverpool injury will prompt Reds move for £52m maestro in January – report

According to reports from Portugal, Liverpool are on the ‘attack’ for one player in January as a result of their latest injury blow.

This morning’s print edition of Jornal de Noticias has claimed (via Paisley Gates) that there is ‘harassment from Liverpool’ to try and secure the signing of Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The 22-year-old is reportedly ‘surrounded’ by the Reds as they desperately seek to address the left-hand side of their defence next month, with Kostas Tsimikas’ collarbone injury leaving them without a natural senior left-back to call upon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side duly want to sign a versatile player for that area of the squad, with the left-sided Portuguese youngster high on the agenda at Anfield, although his club would only sell him if his £52m release clause is met.

While Inacio is indeed a left-sided player, he’s played his entire career thus far as a centre-back rather than on the flank (Transfermarkt), so he wouldn’t be a bespoke option to deputise for the injured Tsimikas or Andy Robertson, who’s been sidelined with a dislocated shoulder.

It’s hoped that the latter will be fit to return towards the end of January, with Joe Gomez set to fill in at left-back until then, having done so on a handful of occasions already this term (Transfermarkt).

Even if the Sporting defender is signed early next month, which’d require Liverpool to move rather quickly, it could be a gamble to utilise him as a full-back if he’s never played in that position before.

However, at just 22, he could certainly give us a long-term centre-back option, which’d be most welcome if the currently injured 32-year-old Joel Matip doesn’t stay at Anfield beyond the expiry of his contract in six months’ time.

Inacio would be deemed at best a makeshift and short-term alternative at left-back if the Reds were to acquire him in January, but such is the depth of our injury crisis right now that any defensive addition would be greatly helpful.

