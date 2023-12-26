‘Great to see…’ – Paul Gorst delighted with one piece of Liverpool team news for Burnley trip

Paul Gorst has hailed the return of Diogo Jota to the Liverpool matchday squad for the Boxing Day trip to Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his starting line-up from the side which began the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday, but there was one notable inclusion among the Reds’ substitutes for the visit to Turf Moor.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for the last month after incurring a muscle injury away to Manchester City in late November, but he could make his return to action this evening if called upon against the Clarets.

In the Liverpool Echo‘s live matchday blog, Gorst wrote (16:49): “Great to see Diogo Jota back in the squad today. He has been sorely missed since that 1-1 draw with Manchester City, particularly in the last two home games when his predatory instincts might just have swung those draws with Manchester United and Arsenal Liverpool’s way.”

With Klopp having to contend with a plethora of injuries to his Liverpool squad, any player’s return to the fold will be welcome, and Jota being back to fitness could be massive for the Reds.

As Gorst pointed out, the Portuguese attacker was sorely missed in the last couple of games, especially the infuriating 0-0 Anfield draw against Man United the weekend before last when the dominant hosts couldn’t find a way through despite having 34 shots.

The 27-year-old has a solid return of eight goals from 17 appearances so far this season, with each of those strikes coming in separate matches (Transfermarkt), and he could be a lethal option off the bench if needed this evening.

With a view to next month, Mo Salah’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations makes it all the more crucial for Liverpool to have Jota back, particularly if any of his attacking teammates are struck down by injury in the meantime.

It’s fantastic to see the ex-Wolves forward available for selection once more, and it’s come at the perfect time for the Reds.

