Journalists saying the same thing about VAR call that chalked off Gakpo goal

VAR, Paul Tierney and Liverpool make for a decidedly interesting mix in football, albeit a rarely beneficial one for the latter party!

The trio combined once more to deny the visitors what appeared to be a legitimate goal at Turf Moor, with Cody Gakpo denied after Darwin Nunez was adjudged to have fouled Charlie Taylor in the box.

The team at VAR upheld the on-pitch official’s decision on the matter, much to the surprise of journalists observing the event on X (formerly Twitter).

Genuinely surprised that was ruled out. The fact Charlie Taylor immediately put his hands on his head rather than appealed to the referee told you everything you needed to know. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 26, 2023

Burnley got a bit lucky there. There was contact between Taylor and Nunez but probably not as much as Taylor was making out. "Fuck off Tierney" shout the away end after what appears a foul on Gravenberch is not given — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 26, 2023

The same old story

Where to begin without repeating what many are already well-versed in by this point?

The officials in this country are, for the most part, a bit… crap, aren’t they?

Even with the aid of modern technology, we continue to see some truly baffling decisions made across the English top-flight.

When will it end? When will things improve? Do we need to get rid of VAR or (fairly) demand more from the Premier League’s officials?

All worthwhile questions, though ones we suspect won’t be answered with any haste.

