‘Big calls from Klopp…’ – Journalist taken aback by Liverpool team news for Burnley trip

Ian Doyle has given his reaction to some ‘big calls’ from Jurgen Klopp regarding Liverpool’s starting line-up to face Burnley this evening.

Three days after the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, the Reds show five changes in personnel for the Boxing Day trip to Turf Moor, some of which may have raised eyebrows among supporters and reporters.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones Dominik Szoboszlai are among those to drop out, while Luis Diaz is on the bench after his knock at the weekend and Kostas Tsimikas begins his lengthy road to recovery from a broken collarbone.

Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez all come back into the line-up, with Doyle taken aback by some of the decisions which Klopp made of his own volition rather than being enforced upon him.

In the Liverpool Echo‘s live matchday blog, the journalist wrote (16:31): “Some big calls from Klopp there, not least in midfield where Jones in my opinion is unlucky not to start.

“Elliott certainly deserves a go, and it’s a bit of a worry that Konate can’t come through two games in a short amount of time. Another chance, though, for Quansah to shine, as he has done for much of this season when called upon.”

READ MORE: ‘He’s still growing’ – Van Dijk says Liverpool have an ‘outstanding’ player who’ll get even better

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp and players meet Liverpool fan with inspirational story which’ll tug at the heartstrings

With this being Liverpool’s fifth match in less than a fortnight, and 10th in 33 days, Klopp has understandably tried to rotate his squad as much as possible – a justifiable stance amid the ever-growing injury list at Anfield.

Nonetheless, it seems surprising that Konate drops to the bench after playing so well against Arsenal, and it’s also a novelty to see a Premier League teamsheet without Dominik Szoboszlai among the starters, having had a 100% record in that regard this season until today.

The good news is that all five players to come into the team against Burnley have all proven their value to the team at various intervals so far this term, and there’s a welcome return to Diogo Jota to the matchday squad after a muscle injury had ruled him out ever since the draw at Manchester City a month ago (Transfermarkt).

Klopp knows better than anyone which players are primed to start this evening and who could do with a breather, so as ever, we trust in the manager that the line-up he’s selected will get the job done (with a little help from any substitutes who are brought on) and pick up Liverpool’s third away win in a row in the top flight.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman