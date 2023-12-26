‘Only someone who…’: Jurgen Klopp’s brutal honesty on VAR/Tierney call to disallow Elliott goal

Jurgen Klopp was understandably perplexed at the decision to chalk off Harvey Elliott’s goal in the second-half at Burnley.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach described the call in question (made initially by Paul Tierney) one delivered by ‘someone who has never played football’.

“Only someone who has never played football will make this an offside goal,” the German told Amazon Prime.

The 56-year-old went on to say: “That’s a ridiculous decision.”

The visitors went on to secure a 2-0 victory over the Clarets, courtesy of Diogo Jota’s late lead-doubler at Turf Moor.

Something’s gotta give

Whilst the neutral will have been keen to point out that we would have only had ourselves to blame had we dropped points, bearing in mind a number of missed chances, should there not be greater concern over slipping standards of officiating in this country?

It’s a worrying trend that shows absolutely no signs of stopping at a time when common sense holds no power.

It may not have cost Liverpool dearly on this occasion, but it’s bound to at some point, and Jurgen Klopp is right to lambast another ludicrously incompetent officiating call.

