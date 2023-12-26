Forget Nunez: Liverpool’s 10-pass dynamo ran the show in the first-half at Turf Moor

Cody Gakpo can count himself highly unfortunate to not have doubled Liverpool’s scoreline in the first-half.

The Dutch international was ever-present for the Merseysiders at Turf Moor, supplying the assist for Darwin Nunez’s opener before the pair interchanged once more for what appeared to be a legitimate second goal.

The former PSV man recorded only 10 accurate passes (out of 11) in the clash so far but has been instrumental offensively and defensively.

Gakpo has won 7/10 ground duels, in addition to registering an assist, completing two key passes and 5/7 dribbles, according to stats gathered by Sofascore.

Stop playing Cody Gakpo centrally?

Cody Gakpo rose to fame playing on the left flank and driving forward into space.

He’s had less success playing centrally (when not tasked with playing as a direct replacement for the false nine role that Bobby Firmino mastered in the first iteration of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side) however.

The evidence on offer suggests we’d be far better off playing to the 24-year-old’s natural strengths and allowing him room to play his personal style of football.

Food for thought, Jurgen!

