(Video) Darwin Nunez’s reaction to chant from Liverpool fans at Turf Moor was simply glorious

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool in their 2-0 win at Burnley this evening, and he also delighted the travelling Reds after the final whistle.

The result was sealed in stoppage time by Diogo Jota, who came off the bench for his first appearance in a month following his recent muscle injury, and the 27-year-old’s name was inevitably being sung with gusto from the away end afterwards.

As the LFC players made their way towards their supporters to show their appreciation straight after the match, the Uruguayan reacted to the chant for his teammate in the number 20 shirt by pumping his arms in the air and bouncing on the spot.

The Liverpool fans duly picked up on it and moved seamlessly from the Jota song to chanting Nunez’s name in acknowledgement of the Reds’ number 9.

It was a gloriously wholesome reaction from the Uruguay striker, and it shows what an absolutely joy it must be to have him as a teammate!

You can view the video of Nunez dancing to the Jota chant below, via @ChloeBloxam on X (formerly Twitter) – check out more footage from her matchday vlog here!: