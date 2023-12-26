(Video) Nunez ends scoring drought with first-time finish that has Klopp clapping

Darwin Nunez’s goalscoring drought finally came to an end in the opening 10 minutes of action at Turf Moor.

The Uruguayan was found in space just outside the Burnley box by Cody Gakpo and duly struck first time, finding the bottom corner of the net.

It was the kind of well-taken effort that had manager Jurgen Klopp clapping and looking rather impressed on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old had failed to register a goal in his prior seven Premier League games.

Hopefully, then, an indication of what’s to come in the new year from the Anfield favourite!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime: