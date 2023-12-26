(Video) The big 50: Super sub Diogo Jota hands Liverpool belated Xmas gift with late Burnley goal

They say he wears the No.20. They say he’s even better than Figo. Don’t you know?

Diogo Jota was the man of the hour, returning to the pitch after an injury layoff with a relief-inducing late effort (his 50th in the famous red shirt) to double Liverpool’s scoreline.

The Merseysiders’ lead had looked incredibly slim midway through the second-half, with the hosts finding some momentum after Harvey Elliott’s apparently legitimate effort was the second to be chalked off on the night.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime: