(Video) Liverpool fans will lap up Van Dijk’s gesture to the travelling Reds after win at Burnley

Virgil van Dijk added to the jubilation of the travelling Liverpool fans after this evening’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The 32-year-old was named the official man of the match (MOTM) for his performance in Lancashire, and as he made his way towards the tunnel shortly after the final whistle, his famous chant rang out from the away end.

Clutching the MOTM award in his right hand, the LFC captain responded to his name being sung by raising his other arm aloft in triumph and appreciation, the enjoyment of our latest win etched delightfully across his face.

Van Dijk’s gesture went down an absolute treat with the away fans, with the bond between skipper and supporters tighter than ever as the six-year anniversary of his Reds debut approaches!

You can view the captain’s salute to the fans below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):