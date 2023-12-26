(Video) Liverpool done by VAR farce again as Mo Salah pushed offside for Harvey Elliott goal

Liverpool were again left to fume about the application of VAR after Harvey Elliott had a goal disallowed in the second half against Burnley this evening.

The 20-year-old had found the net in the 54th minute, only for the strike to be chalked off as Mo Salah was in an offside position.

However, in a moment captured by TV coverage but mysteriously not shown to on-field referee Paul Tierney at the VAR monitor, the Egyptian was pushed offside by a Clarets player.

Had the infamous ‘process’ actually been carried out properly from Stockley Park, the push on Liverpool’s number 11 would’ve been clear to see and you’d like to think that the goal would’ve stood.

Alas, the Reds are left cursing the incompetence of officials yet again in a farce to rival that which cost us against Tottenham in September, even if we’ve had enough chances to have put the result to bed irrespective of Elliott’s strike being ruled out.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t excuse the shambolic application of VAR from those who are supposed to be the country’s top referees.

You can view the disallowed goal below (and the clear push on Salah), via @rocketballsv (from Canal+ match coverage) and @videos271047 on X (formerly Twitter):