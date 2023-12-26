Why Harvey Elliott’s goal was bizarrely ruled out despite Mo Salah shove

Liverpool may have themselves to blame if they fail to secure all three points at Burnley, though they have every reason to feel aggrieved (again) over the standard of officiating on display.

Ever at the heart of all things controversial when it comes to officiating a game involving Jurgen Klopp’s men, Paul Tierney and his team courted critique with their decision-making (yet again).

Harvey Elliott had a lead-doubler ruled out (the second of the night) after Mo Salah was adjudged to be in an offside position after being shoved. However, the reasoning has since been clarified by James Pearce on X.

The push was more of a foul than Nunez’s. — Short Lawyer Person (@ShortLawyer) December 26, 2023

Not satisfactory enough

We can understand that the officials have to consider both the offside and the degree of contact on our Egyptian winger.

Why this has to be an entirely binary decision, however, is beyond our understanding.

Can we not see what’s behind door ‘C’? Is it not possible that a Burnley player could have illegally moved Salah into an offside position?

No? Right then. Good process, boys!

